Home States Tamil Nadu

Expedite survey on encroachments: Madras High Court

This process will inure to the benefit of the authorities to find out whether there is a proper setback, apart from illegal encroachments on the public places stated supra, the bench said.

Published: 14th March 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the relevant agencies of the State government to complete the process of survey of encroachments at public places and update the records in its website and file a status report on or before March 18 with regard to the effective  completion of updation and also proper utilisation of the Rs 11 crore, provided by the Centre for this purpose.

A division bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan, which gave the directive on March 4 last, also directed the authorities to call for the earliest documents pertaining to registration of properties, which may be more than 50 years old as of now. The FM (field measurement) sketch and the plan layout of that area from the Revenue Department/Municipality/Corporation/the buyer of the property or from the Sub Registrar’s office, which has registered the property at the earliest point of time, should also be furnished, as the same would throw more light upon illegal encroachments on roads.

The earliest property documents would give the exact measurement of the area, so that the boundaries of the property can easily be measured from East to West and North to South from the rear end of the property, to restore the road width and other public places like parks, OSR, Odai, etc.

This process will inure to the benefit of the authorities to find out whether there is a proper setback, apart from illegal encroachments on the public places stated supra, the bench said. The bench was passing orders on a PIL petition from VBR Menon of K K Nagar, praying for a direction to the authorities to constitute a permanent special task force for removal of encroachments from all categories of vacant government lands. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Madras HC Encroachment survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp