Expedite survey on encroachments: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has directed the relevant agencies of the State government to complete the process of survey of encroachments at public places and update the records in its website and file a status report on or before March 18 with regard to the effective completion of updation and also proper utilisation of the Rs 11 crore, provided by the Centre for this purpose.

A division bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan, which gave the directive on March 4 last, also directed the authorities to call for the earliest documents pertaining to registration of properties, which may be more than 50 years old as of now. The FM (field measurement) sketch and the plan layout of that area from the Revenue Department/Municipality/Corporation/the buyer of the property or from the Sub Registrar’s office, which has registered the property at the earliest point of time, should also be furnished, as the same would throw more light upon illegal encroachments on roads.

The earliest property documents would give the exact measurement of the area, so that the boundaries of the property can easily be measured from East to West and North to South from the rear end of the property, to restore the road width and other public places like parks, OSR, Odai, etc.

This process will inure to the benefit of the authorities to find out whether there is a proper setback, apart from illegal encroachments on the public places stated supra, the bench said. The bench was passing orders on a PIL petition from VBR Menon of K K Nagar, praying for a direction to the authorities to constitute a permanent special task force for removal of encroachments from all categories of vacant government lands.