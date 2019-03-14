Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government issues order to hand over Pollachi sex scandal case to CBI

A government order was notified in the state gazette requesting the CBI to probe the Pollachi sexual abuse case.

Published: 14th March 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 12:31 PM

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A government order was notified in the state gazette on Wednesday requesting the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the Pollachi sexual abuse case. 

The order issued by the home department,  requesting transfer of the case from the CB-CID to the CBI, said since the investigation involved technical issues, including analysis of Facebook data, IP logs, addresses and internet usage logs, the case demanded specialised attention and required more laborious work.

Hence, the government requested a  dedicated investigation with technical expertise. The decision was taken on Tuesday hours after the case was handed over to the CB-CID and the four accused were booked under the Goondas Act. 

