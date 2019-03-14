Laxity of officials in preserving waterbodies criticised

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has deplored the lethargic attitude of officials manning the departments concerned and lack of interest in preservation of water bodies, which resulted in the State begging for water from other States, though it had necessary resources. In foreign countries, if a sketch for any underground project is prepared, the rulers/officials will at the first instance, find out the way for free flow or diversion of groundwater and thereafter, execute the project.

In case there is no feasibility of ingress and egress of water underneath, the project itself will be dropped. But, this is not the case in India, more particularly in Tamil Nadu. In his report for the year ended March 2017, the Comptroller and Auditor-General had stated that encroachments on water bodies accounted for 49 per cent of the total objectionable encroachments, which may include railway projects also, a division bench of Justices M Venugopal and S Vaidyanathan pointed out.

Passing orders on a PIL petition from VBR Menon of KK Nagar, an advocate, on March 11, the judges also referred to Metro Rail project in Chennai, with foreign collaboration and aid, for public welfare. It is a million dollar question as to whether any earnest steps had been taken by officials in preserving water bodies during its implementation, despite the fact that the groundwater level is getting reduced day-by-day and there is a severe threat of water scarcity in the ensuing days, the bench said.

The bench made it clear that the ongoing desilting process has to go on parallelly to ensure that the existing water bodies are preserved. The authorities are expected to complete the process at the earliest and if the water bodies are not saved, it will be very difficult for the survival of future generation and they could see water only in sea and not anywhere else. The government must ensure that as and when it rains, the water is saved properly, as water is very essential commodity for the entire mankind and for their existence, the bench added.

The PIL petition prayed for a directive to government to institute appropriate water management systems based on standard specifications, modern technology and GPS-based instruments to achieve optimum utilisation of all water bodies situated in the city and its suburbs to guarantee no wastage of water into the sea, within a time frame.

‘Is Kanchi still under Pallava rule?’

Chennai: Is Kancheepuram, once the capital of the Pallava dynasty, still under their rule? asked a division bench led by Justice M Sathyanarayanan, when a contempt application from activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy came up before it, on Wednesday. Wondering as to whether dictum of the courts and the government would not be applicable to Kancheepuram, the judges raised the query, seeking a report from the Chief Secretary. The application alleged AIADMK had erected unauthorised banners in the district.