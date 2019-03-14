One more video leaked as CB-CID probes Pollachi sex abuse case

By Express News Service

POLLACHI: A day after the State government referred the Pollachi sexual abuse case to the CBI, the CB-CID began its interim investigation based on orders of the director general of police on Wednesday. All paperwork is to be handed over to the CBI when it takes up the case. Meanwhile, even after the police claimed to have seized of all videos related to the case from the accused, a new video was leaked on social media and did the rounds all day.

It shows a man bearing resemblance to a TASMAC bar owner and a former AIADMK member arrested on charges of attacking the victim’s brother, in the presence of a woman. However, superintendent of police claimed that it was not a new video.

A special team led by SP Nisha Parthiban arrived at Coimbatore to begin the investigation. The team visited the house of one of the accused, located in Chinnappampalayam, to gather evidence.

Nisha said, “We visited the house, where the alleged sexual assault incidents occurred. We have gathered files and documents related to the case. The police department and our team members have been instructed to keep the documents, including audio and video files, confidential.” CB-CID IG C Sridhar said the documents collected from Coimbatore rural police and those sent for forensic test will be examined by his team.

Mob vandalises bar owned by accused in Pollachi case

The men arrested by the rural police will be taken into CB-CID custody. More people will be added to the case if their involvement is proven. “When the case goes to CBI inquiry, the documents will be given to them. Until then, we will continue our investigation,” he said and stated that it would done with honesty.

Another video leaked

Though Coimbatore Rural police had seized all four videos that purportedly confirmed the involvement of the arrested men in the sexual abuse case, another was released on social media on Wednesday. According to sources, the video shows the former AIADMK man in the presence of a woman. After the video went viral, a mob showed up at the TASMAC bar owned by the man at Pollachi, near Makkinampatti, and vandalised it. Public too gathered at the place and staged a protest, demanding the government to punish the guilty without delay. They wanted the former political member’s inclusion in the list of main accused to prevent such crimes in future, said one Ramachandran, who participated in the protest.

NCW joins issue

The National Commission for Women has asked the DGP to take appropriate action against the suspects. In a report dated February 13, the Commission expressed concerns over the safety and security of women in Tamil Nadu. Considering the extent of the Pollachi sexual abuse case, it has reiterated that appropriate action be taken against the suspects.