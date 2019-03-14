Home States Tamil Nadu

Ramco Systems chosen to digitise Opteon’s payroll operations

It also features innovative elements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide user transactions and prevent data processing errors.

Published: 14th March 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Ramco Systems CEO Virender Aggarwal

Ramco Systems CEO Virender Aggarwal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems, leading software provider, has been chosen by Opteon Solutions, an international provider of property valuation and advisory services based in Australia and New Zealand, to digitise the company’s payroll operations, said a statement issued by Ramco. 

Ramco will implement its single-touch payroll enabled suite, which comes with user-friendly modules that streamline functions such as calculation of salary, increments and incentives, retroactive pay, country-specific statutory compliance, as well as tax reporting.

It also features innovative elements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide user transactions and prevent data processing errors.

Commenting on the development, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “We are glad to add yet another leading business Opteon Solutions as our client. In both these organizations as well as many others across Asia and Australia, the combination of Workday HR and Ramco Payroll is being seen as a beneficial technology stack by clients.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramco Systems Opteon Solutions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp