Ramco Systems chosen to digitise Opteon’s payroll operations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ramco Systems, leading software provider, has been chosen by Opteon Solutions, an international provider of property valuation and advisory services based in Australia and New Zealand, to digitise the company’s payroll operations, said a statement issued by Ramco.

Ramco will implement its single-touch payroll enabled suite, which comes with user-friendly modules that streamline functions such as calculation of salary, increments and incentives, retroactive pay, country-specific statutory compliance, as well as tax reporting.

It also features innovative elements such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to guide user transactions and prevent data processing errors.

Commenting on the development, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “We are glad to add yet another leading business Opteon Solutions as our client. In both these organizations as well as many others across Asia and Australia, the combination of Workday HR and Ramco Payroll is being seen as a beneficial technology stack by clients.”