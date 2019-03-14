Set up panel to monitor doctors: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested to the State government to constitute a monitoring committee to supervise the attendance and assess the performance of its doctors as well as the maintenance of its hospitals as per the prescribed standards. Justice S M Subramaniam, who gave the direction while dismissing a writ petition from a doctor, also directed the authorities concerned to recover adequate compensation from the government doctors, who violated terms and conditions of their services, as the expenditure had been incurred by the public exchequer for their PG and specialty degrees.

The judge directed the authorities to lodge complaints with the Medical Council of India regarding the misconduct of the doctors to enable it to institute appropriate proceedings under the statute and the regulations.The authorities shall also initiate all appropriate actions against the writ petitioner, Dr Silamban, under the TN Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, the judge added.

Petitioner prayed for a direction to the Dean, Madras Medical College, to consider his letter of resignation dated December 21, 2010. The Additional Advocate-General claimed misconduct on the part of the petitioner. He had taken long leave without permission and even went abroad. His passport had been seized, the AAG added.