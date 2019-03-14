Tamil Nadu: Death for rape and murder confirmed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shocked over the brutality and inhuman attitude of a youth in raping a woman and murdering her and her lover, who were an outing in Suruli waterfalls in Theni district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the orders of a trial court awarding death sentence to him.

“The brutality of the attack on the young and hapless girl, after forcibly raping her, would show the inhuman act of the accused. We are shocked by the savagery of the offence,” a bench of Justices R Subbiah and B Pugalendhi said while delivering the judgement at the principal seat in Madras on Wednesday.

A man along with his girlfriend went for an outing to Suruli waterfalls on May 14, 2011. One Diwakar, now 30-year-old, brutally attacked and killed the boy and raped the girl. She was also murdered later. Diwakar cut the private parts of the deceased girl. The dead bodies were recovered only after five days. CB CID, Madurai, took up investigation, arrested Diwakar and filed the charge-sheet before the Principal Sessions Court at Theni, which awarded death sentence in 2018.

The case was referred to Madurai bench for confirmation of death sentence. State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan appeared before the bench at Madurai and argued that the accused who had committed double heinous crimes of rape and two murders, deserved capital punishment as it came under the rarest of rare cases category.