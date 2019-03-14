Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Death for rape and murder confirmed

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the orders of a trial court awarding death sentence to the accused.

Published: 14th March 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shocked over the brutality and inhuman attitude of a youth in raping a woman and murdering her and her lover, who were an outing in Suruli waterfalls in Theni district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has confirmed the orders of a trial court awarding death sentence to him.

“The brutality of the attack on the young and hapless girl, after forcibly raping her, would show the inhuman act of the accused. We are shocked by the savagery of the offence,” a bench of Justices R Subbiah and B Pugalendhi said while delivering the judgement at the principal seat in Madras on Wednesday.

A man along with his girlfriend went for an outing to Suruli waterfalls on May 14, 2011. One Diwakar, now 30-year-old, brutally attacked and killed the boy and raped the girl. She was also murdered later. Diwakar cut the private parts of the deceased girl. The dead bodies were recovered only after five days. CB CID, Madurai, took up investigation, arrested Diwakar and filed the charge-sheet before the Principal Sessions Court at Theni, which awarded death sentence in 2018.

The case was referred to Madurai bench for confirmation of death sentence. State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan appeared before the bench at Madurai and argued that the accused who had committed double heinous crimes of rape and two murders, deserved capital punishment as it came under the rarest of rare cases category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Suruli waterfalls murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp