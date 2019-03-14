Home States Tamil Nadu

VIT legal awareness camp held in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VIT School of Law organised a legal awareness-cum-legal aid camp at the Government High School at Rathinamangalam in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, said a statement issued by the institute.
Resource persons including retired district judge, senior advocates, retired tahsildar, administrative officer of Rathinamangalam village, and other revenue officials and professors of the law school created awareness among the villagers about different laws.

At the inaugural,  Rajasingh, a retired district judge, sensitised the public to reliefs and cautions under the motor vehicle laws for juveniles. Srinivasan, Village Administrative Officer in Rathinamangalam, cleared queries raised about revenue schemes or welfare schemes.

A  Fernandes, Madras High Court advocate, offered a range of reliefs and rescue options to the economically oppressed villagers, who are under financial bondage. Professor M Gandhi,  Dean, VIT School of Law, invited the audienc to approach the resource persons to know more about various government schemes regarding employment, welfare and socio-economic empowerment.

