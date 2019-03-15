CB-CID seize five phones from Pollachi sex assault case suspect’s house

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

POLLACHI: After a four-hour-long search at prime suspect Thirunavukkarasu’s house in Makkinampatti, a special team of the CB-CID, investigating the Pollachi sex assault case, recovered “vital evidences” including 5 mobiles.

“We have seized some notes on financial transactions, five mobile phones, a few sim cards belonging to family members and storage devices,” said official sources. “The suspect’s mother had gone to the prison to visit her son and his father was away for a medical checkup. We held inquiries with his grandmother and maids,” the sources added.

In serious lapse, the State government, once again, revealed the identity of the victim, this time in a Government Order issued by the Home Department.

The GO dated March 13 also reveals the name of her college and her brother. The order is, reportedly, being circulated on social media platforms, exposing the victim to further harassment.

This is the second time the victim’s identity is being revealed. Earlier, the police revealed her name and later apologised for the same.

DMK president Stalin alleged the name of the survivor was being deliberately furnished by the government “to intimidate other victims”.

“Is govt trying to intimidate other victims and stop them from reporting the crime,” Stalin tweeted on Thursday.

Is Govt trying to stop victims from reporting crime: Stalin

"Despite the Supreme Court clearly stating that identity of sexual assault victims cannot be disclosed, the government has put out the name of the girl who filed a complaint. Is it trying to intimidate other victims and stop them from reporting the crime," Stalin tweeted on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the CB-CID announced a special contact number (94884 42993) to give complaints and evidences relating to the case. "They can also reach us at cbcidcbecity@gmail.com. Their identity will be kept confidential," said a CB-CID release.

Meanwhile, a case was filed against Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan Vedamurthy for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the involvement of AIADMK leaders and functionaries in the sexual assault case. The case was filed based on a complaint filed by deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman.

'My son is innocent'

Meanwhile, speaking to Express, Thirunavukarasu's mother reiterated the allegation that her son was being framed for financial reasons. "If police investigate the gang that brutally attacked my son on February 17, they will know the reason story behind all that is going on," she claimed.

She alleged that two men named as witnesses in the sexual assault case, had borrowed `20 lakh from her son. "On February 17, the duo took my son along with their friend Vasanthkumar (another suspect in the case), assuring to settle the loan. Later, we found out that the gang brutally beat up my son near Manalmedu."

"Later, somebody broke into our house in Chinnappampalayam and stole the land documents given as surety while lending the money. We filed a complaint regarding this with Anamalai police on Monday," she added.

5 held for vandalizing bar

Five members have been arresed by the Pollachi East Police for vandalizing a bar belonging to M Nagaraj, another suspect in the case. Police, who took them to the court on Thursday, were mobbed by public and advocates, to prevent them from remanding the accused. They were produced in court eventually.

Colleges closed

DMK staged a protest in front of the Pollachi sub-collector office on Thursday. They asked the revenue divisional officer to take action on illegal bars in Pollachi to avoid such illegal activities. Two school going girl children petitioned with RDO to seek awareness camps in every schools and college to avoid such sexual abuse incidents. Around seven colleges in the area were closed on Thursday to prevent students from staging protests.

Medicos protest in Chennai

Over 800 medical students including postgraduates and undergraduates at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital staged a demonstration at the college campus on Thursday, condemning the sexual abuse and blackmail. They held aloft banners that read ‘don’t rape’, ‘stop sexual harassment,’ and ‘You can’t see height if you sit, so get up and come, girl’.

Speaking to Express, V Lakshmana Moorthy, a PG student, said, “If one girl would have come forward boldly and filed the complaint, more girls could have been saved from the accused. So, we wanted to raise awareness that girls should come forward boldly to take legal action against their tormentors. If they fail to do that, the culprits continue to victimise more girls.”

“It is always the mistake of the accused and not the victim. People should realise this and stop pointing fingers at girls always,” said Lakshmana Moorthy who organised the protest.