Cops reveal Pollachi sexual assault victim's name in G.O., draw ire from Madras HC 

The HC bench called the officials concerned 'insensitive' and recommended departmental action against them.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras high court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Coming down heavily on the State government for revealing the identity of Pollachi incident victim in G.O. relating to transfer of the case to CBI, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the government to withdraw the G.O. and pass a fresh one.

A bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar who gave the direction, slammed the government for revealing the identity of victim in the G.O. and called the officials concerned 'insensitive'.

They further recommended departmental action against all the officers responsible for disclosing the identity of the victim both before the media as well as the G.O.

The Judges further observed that circulation of videos pertaining to sexual offences like Pollachi incident, not only affect the victims, but also taint the minds of youngsters especially those who are at an impressionable age, to commit similar crimes.

Therefore they directed the Central government to prevent publishing of videos exhibiting sexual offences like the ones in Pollachi case. They also suo moto impleaded the Secretary of Internet Service Providers Association of India in the petition to enable the same.

The Judges also directed the State government to come up with an advertisement to create awareness among people that circulating videos pertaining to sexual offences is a crime. 
They further recommended that compensation should be paid to the victim and sought report on whether an order passed by the Apex Court with regard to establishment of one-stop centres in all districts to provide counselling for victims of sexual assault.

The directions were passed on a public interest litigation filed by one S Ilamuhil, an advocate from Trichy, from seeking direction to prevent all social media networks from publishing videos pertaining to heinous crimes such as sexual offences in social media.

The case was later transferred to the Principal Seat at Madras for further hearing, citing jurisdiction.

