One ally gone, rest upset as DMK keeps all 18 MLA seats

DMK president MK Stalin announced on Monday that his party would contest in all 18 seats.

Published: 15th March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s decision to keep for itself all the 18 MLA seats going to bypoll, has, predictably, upset its allies. While Congress is planning to bargain for at least one seat, the Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi has decided to support the AIADMK in the coming elections. 

DMK president MK Stalin announced on Monday that his party would contest in all 18 seats.  According to sources, none of the allies were consulted before the announcement. “Stalin said seat-sharing talks for bypolls would be held after the polling dates were announced. But then, he went ahead and made this announcement,” said a district president of the Congress.   

“We had contested from Sholinghur in 2016 as part of the DMK-led alliance. Since the seat is going to bypolls, it should have been given to us as per the 2016 pact. We have urged Stalin to respect the pact,” he said. The Congress leader recalled how M Karunanidhi had followed the poll pact and allocated seats, during bypolls, for Congress in 2007 and 2009. TNCC chief KS Alagiri also said: “We will  request the DMK to give us the Sholingur seat.”

Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi chief NR Dhanabalan said: “The only aim for smaller parties like us is to send elected representatives who can serve the people. We agreed to contest in the DMK symbol in the last two elections. We expected the Perambur constituency to be given to us. But DMK has decided to keep it for itself. We have been given no assurances regarding the future.”

DMK Tamil Nadu MLA by elections Tamil Nadu MLA by polls Tamil Nadu

