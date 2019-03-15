Pollachi sex abuse case: Madras HC recommends action against police for revealing identity of victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI/NEW DELHI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court slammed the State government on Friday for revealing the identity of the Pollachi sexual assault victim. Meanwhile, a petition was moved in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe. The petitioner claimed that an “impartial probe is being hindered by Tamil Nadu police and political clout”.

Twice, government officials revealed the identity of the girl who reported the crime. First, police officials revealed her name at a press meet. Later, on Thursday, the Home Department published her name and details of her college in a Government Order transferring the probe to CBI. Coming down heavily on the government, the court directed the authorities to withdraw the GO and issue a fresh one.

Terming the behaviour of officials’ as “insensitive”, a bench of justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar recommended departmental action against the police officers who disclosed the girl’s identity to the media. The bench also directed the government to pay a compensation of at least `25 lakh to the victim for damaging her dignity and privacy.

The petition filed in the Supreme Court, by advocates A Rajarajan and Y William Vinoth Kumar through advocate T Harish Kumar, refers to the role of the police in revealing the name of the victim whose complaint brought the sex racket to light. “This is in complete contravention of the guidelines to be followed in the investigation of sex crimes,” the petition said. Back in Coimbatore, CB-CID obtained four-day custody of a 27-year-old accused in the case for further inquiries.

Remove videos of sex crimes: HC to Centre

The bench also directed the Central government and ISPAI to take measures to prevent the publishing of videos exhibiting sexual offences, online, like in the case of the Pollachi incident.