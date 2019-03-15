Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex abuse case: Madras HC recommends action against police for revealing identity of victim

The HC bench called the officials concerned 'insensitive' and recommended departmental action against them.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras high court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/NEW DELHI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court slammed the State government on Friday for revealing the identity of the Pollachi sexual assault victim. Meanwhile, a petition was moved in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe. The petitioner claimed that an “impartial probe is being hindered by Tamil Nadu police and political clout”.   

Twice, government officials revealed the identity of the girl who reported the crime. First, police officials revealed her name at a press meet. Later, on Thursday, the Home Department published her name and details of her college in a Government Order transferring the probe to CBI. Coming down heavily on the government, the court directed the authorities to withdraw the GO and issue a fresh one.  

Terming the behaviour of officials’ as “insensitive”, a bench of justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar recommended departmental action against the police officers who disclosed the girl’s identity to the media. The bench also directed the government to pay a compensation of at least `25 lakh to the victim for damaging her dignity and privacy.   

READ HERE: Pollachi sexual scandal: Why women do not go to cops after sexual assault, blackmail

The petition filed in the Supreme Court, by advocates A Rajarajan and Y William Vinoth Kumar through advocate T Harish Kumar, refers to the role of the police in revealing the name of the victim whose complaint brought the sex racket to light. “This is in complete contravention of the guidelines to be followed in the investigation of sex crimes,” the petition said. Back in Coimbatore, CB-CID obtained four-day custody of a 27-year-old accused in the case for further inquiries. 

Remove videos of sex crimes: HC to Centre
The bench also directed the Central government and ISPAI to take measures to prevent the publishing of videos exhibiting sexual offences, online, like in the case of the Pollachi incident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Pollachi sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp