Pollachi sex assault case: Local colleges shut to prevent students from staging protests

By Express News Service

With the Pollachi sexual abuse scandal getting bigger and murkier, the DMK staged a protest in front of the Pollachi sub-collector office on Thursday.

They asked the revenue divisional officer to take action on illegal bars in Pollachi to avoid such illegal activities. Two school going girl children petitioned with RDO to seek awareness camps in every schools and college to avoid such sexual abuse incidents.

Around seven colleges in the area were closed on Thursday to prevent students from staging protests.

Meanwhile, DMK president Stalin alleged the name of the survivor was being deliberately furnished by the government “to intimidate other victims”.

“Is govt trying to intimidate other victims and stop them from reporting the crime,” Stalin tweeted on Thursday.

On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi. The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.