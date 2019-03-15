Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex assault case: Local colleges shut to prevent students from staging protests

Around seven colleges in the area were closed on Thursday to prevent students from staging protests.

Published: 15th March 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

With the Pollachi sexual abuse scandal getting bigger and murkier, the DMK staged a protest in front of the Pollachi sub-collector office on Thursday.

They asked the revenue divisional officer to take action on illegal bars in Pollachi to avoid such illegal activities. Two school going girl children petitioned with RDO to seek awareness camps in every schools and college to avoid such sexual abuse incidents.

Around seven colleges in the area were closed on Thursday to prevent students from staging protests. 

Meanwhile, DMK president Stalin alleged the name of the survivor was being deliberately furnished by the government “to intimidate other victims”. 

“Is govt trying to intimidate other victims and stop them from reporting the crime,” Stalin tweeted on Thursday. 

On 26th February, a gang of four members was arrested for sexually abusing a 19-year-old woman near Pollachi. The police suspect that more than 50 women were abused by these men over a period of seven years. The gang allegedly recorded videos of the sexual acts and used them to silence the victims and extort money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi sex assault case Pollachi sex assault Pollachi Tamil Nadu sex assault Tamil Nadu sex assault case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp