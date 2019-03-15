Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sex assault case: Medicos protest in Chennai

Medicos held aloft banners that read ‘don’t rape’, ‘stop sexual harassment,’ and ‘You can’t see height if you sit, so get up and come, girl’.

Published: 15th March 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Stanley Medical College staging a protest inside the hospital premises in Chennai on Thursday.

Students of Stanley Medical College staging a protest inside the hospital premises in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

With the Pollachi sex assault scandal getting bigger and murkier with every passing day, over 800 medical students including postgraduates and undergraduates at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital staged a demonstration at the college campus on Thursday, condemning the sexual abuse and blackmail.

They held aloft banners that read ‘don’t rape’, ‘stop sexual harassment,’ and ‘You can’t see height if you sit, so get up and come, girl’.

Speaking to Express, V Lakshmana Moorthy, a PG student, said, “If one girl would have come forward boldly and filed the complaint, more girls could have been saved from the accused. So, we wanted to raise awareness that girls should come forward boldly to take legal action against their tormentors. If they fail to do that, the culprits continue to victimise more girls.”

“It is always the mistake of the accused and not the victim. People should realise this and stop pointing fingers at girls always,” said Lakshmana Moorthy who organised the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Pollachi sex assault case Pollachi sex assault Pollachi Tamil Nadu sex assault case Tamil Nadu sex assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp