Pollachi sex assault case: Medicos protest in Chennai

By Express News Service

With the Pollachi sex assault scandal getting bigger and murkier with every passing day, over 800 medical students including postgraduates and undergraduates at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital staged a demonstration at the college campus on Thursday, condemning the sexual abuse and blackmail.

They held aloft banners that read ‘don’t rape’, ‘stop sexual harassment,’ and ‘You can’t see height if you sit, so get up and come, girl’.

Speaking to Express, V Lakshmana Moorthy, a PG student, said, “If one girl would have come forward boldly and filed the complaint, more girls could have been saved from the accused. So, we wanted to raise awareness that girls should come forward boldly to take legal action against their tormentors. If they fail to do that, the culprits continue to victimise more girls.”

“It is always the mistake of the accused and not the victim. People should realise this and stop pointing fingers at girls always,” said Lakshmana Moorthy who organised the protest.