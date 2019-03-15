Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu remained unaffected by Modi wave in 2014

At the national level, the BJP became the first non-Congress party to secure a majority in Lok Sabha, bagging  282 seats.

Published: 15th March 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa (File | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2014 general elections took place amidst a popular wave across the country in support of BJP leader Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate. However, Tamil Nadu remained unaffected by this wave under the stronghold of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa under whose leadership the AIADMK  won 37 out of 39 parliamentary seats in the state.

The 2014 parliamentary elections were also peculiar in a way since both Dravidian majors - DMK & AIADMK - did not ally with any national parties. So, with the Congress and BJP also in the fray, it turned into a four-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu.

At the national level, the BJP became the first non-Congress party to secure a majority in Lok Sabha, bagging  282 seats.

In 2009 Manmohan Singh took charge as Prime Minister for the second term when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won the Lok Sabha elections. DMK leaders A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, MK Azhagiri, SS Palanimanickam, D Napoleon and S Jagathratchagan were among the union ministers.
Within a few months, the 2G scam against Raja rocked the nation, causing heavy embarrassment to the Congress. The situation spiralled out of the Congress’ control with several other controversies surrounding procurement of goods, construction of bridges and the Commonwealth Games.

In the meantime, the Assembly elections in 2011 saw the AIADMK forging an alliance with the DMDK, CPM,CPI and others. The DMK joined hands with the PMK, VCK and others. The AIADMK won due to anti-incumbency factor in the State and the allegations plaguing the Centre.

Capitalising on the Congress’ failure to offer a convincing explanations for the scams, the BJP staged various protests, stalling Parliament for many days. Yielding to the pressure from the Centre, Raja, who was then Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology, resigned.

It was around the same time that Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, was made a member of BJP’s parliamentary board, as the first formal step in bringing him to the national politics. Amidst demands from within the party, Modi was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate in September, 2013.

In the background of Modi’s rise thus far was an army of BJP cadre who had already begun shooting off SMSes across the country, projecting Modi as the harbinger of hope and bringing to light the ‘extraordinary’ development he had brought to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the DMK quit the Cabinet and broke away from the Congress alliance. The BJP high command had hoped to form an alliance with the AIADMK but Jayalalithaa had made it clear that it was not to happen. The BJP then formed a ‘rainbow’ alliance with DMDK, PMK, MDMK, IJK and others.

During the campaign, Modi met actor Rajinikanth at Chennai and actor Vijay at Coimbatore. The BJP was said to have expected vocal support of actors but was disappointed.

Usually, the Tamil Nadu election is a war between DMK and AIADMK. But, during the 2014 parliamentary elections, then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa tactically converted the fight into one between Modi and herself by raising the slogan “We shall see if it’s going to be Modi or this lady (Jayalalithaa)”.

She then sought to convince the people that Tamil Nadu, under her rule, was far ahead of Gujarat under Narendra Modi. Her efforts bore fruit and the AIADMK won 37 parliamentary seats out of 39 in the state; it was the first time in Tamil Nadu that a state party won such a huge number of parliamentary seats. Even the Congress had managed to win only 44 seats across the country. The BJP alliance had won only two seats, one by BJP and other one by PMK. The DMK and Congress lost all seats.

Even though Jayalalithaa managed to get 37 seat, her victory was overshadowed by the BJP’s massive victory as it was a first non-Congress party to form government at the Centre, crossing the magic number of 272. Both DMK and Congress did not win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp