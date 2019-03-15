Tamil Nadu remained unaffected by Modi wave in 2014

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2014 general elections took place amidst a popular wave across the country in support of BJP leader Narendra Modi as Prime Ministerial candidate. However, Tamil Nadu remained unaffected by this wave under the stronghold of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa under whose leadership the AIADMK won 37 out of 39 parliamentary seats in the state.

The 2014 parliamentary elections were also peculiar in a way since both Dravidian majors - DMK & AIADMK - did not ally with any national parties. So, with the Congress and BJP also in the fray, it turned into a four-cornered contest in Tamil Nadu.

At the national level, the BJP became the first non-Congress party to secure a majority in Lok Sabha, bagging 282 seats.

In 2009 Manmohan Singh took charge as Prime Minister for the second term when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won the Lok Sabha elections. DMK leaders A Raja, Dayanidhi Maran, MK Azhagiri, SS Palanimanickam, D Napoleon and S Jagathratchagan were among the union ministers.

Within a few months, the 2G scam against Raja rocked the nation, causing heavy embarrassment to the Congress. The situation spiralled out of the Congress’ control with several other controversies surrounding procurement of goods, construction of bridges and the Commonwealth Games.

In the meantime, the Assembly elections in 2011 saw the AIADMK forging an alliance with the DMDK, CPM,CPI and others. The DMK joined hands with the PMK, VCK and others. The AIADMK won due to anti-incumbency factor in the State and the allegations plaguing the Centre.

Capitalising on the Congress’ failure to offer a convincing explanations for the scams, the BJP staged various protests, stalling Parliament for many days. Yielding to the pressure from the Centre, Raja, who was then Union Minister for Communications and Information Technology, resigned.

It was around the same time that Narendra Modi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, was made a member of BJP’s parliamentary board, as the first formal step in bringing him to the national politics. Amidst demands from within the party, Modi was declared the Prime Ministerial candidate in September, 2013.

In the background of Modi’s rise thus far was an army of BJP cadre who had already begun shooting off SMSes across the country, projecting Modi as the harbinger of hope and bringing to light the ‘extraordinary’ development he had brought to Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the DMK quit the Cabinet and broke away from the Congress alliance. The BJP high command had hoped to form an alliance with the AIADMK but Jayalalithaa had made it clear that it was not to happen. The BJP then formed a ‘rainbow’ alliance with DMDK, PMK, MDMK, IJK and others.

During the campaign, Modi met actor Rajinikanth at Chennai and actor Vijay at Coimbatore. The BJP was said to have expected vocal support of actors but was disappointed.

Usually, the Tamil Nadu election is a war between DMK and AIADMK. But, during the 2014 parliamentary elections, then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa tactically converted the fight into one between Modi and herself by raising the slogan “We shall see if it’s going to be Modi or this lady (Jayalalithaa)”.

She then sought to convince the people that Tamil Nadu, under her rule, was far ahead of Gujarat under Narendra Modi. Her efforts bore fruit and the AIADMK won 37 parliamentary seats out of 39 in the state; it was the first time in Tamil Nadu that a state party won such a huge number of parliamentary seats. Even the Congress had managed to win only 44 seats across the country. The BJP alliance had won only two seats, one by BJP and other one by PMK. The DMK and Congress lost all seats.

Even though Jayalalithaa managed to get 37 seat, her victory was overshadowed by the BJP’s massive victory as it was a first non-Congress party to form government at the Centre, crossing the magic number of 272. Both DMK and Congress did not win even a single seat in Tamil Nadu.