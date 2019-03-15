Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation reverts deluxe buses to ordinary services

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Followed by stiff opposition by a section of bus commuters, Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has converted some deluxe services into express/ordinary bus services, recently.

The ticket fare between Chennai and Arani has now come down to Rs 116 in Express buses as against Rs 135 in Deluxe services. Similarly, some of the deluxe services operated in Chennai - Kancheepuram section have also been converted into ‘Express’ category. The per kilometer price of ordinary mofussil buses is 58 paise while the Express and Super Deluxe buses charge at the rate of 75 and 85 paise, a kilometer, respectively.

The move that has been taken up in a phased manner since January, has brought down the ticket fares by `25 to `45 up to 300 km-travel. Citing escalated operational costs and higher fuel prices in October last year, the Villupuram, Salem and Coimbatore divisions of TNSTC had converted majority of the ordinary bus services into Express and Deluxe bus categories. The move to convert the buses into higher fare categories, did not go well among the regular commuters as majority of buses were in poor condition. Ticket fare increased by Rs 35 to Rs 55 per ticket upto 75 to 200 km distances.

Nearly after four months, the ticket fares in select rural services have been reduced as the buses converted back into Express/Ordinary services.

With over 50 depots, the Villupuram division of TNSTC caters to commuters in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

It is learnt that select services of deluxe buses operated by Chidambaram, Vellore, Sholingur, Konavattam, Kattumannarkoil, Arani and Sankarapuram depots have been converted into ordinary services. These services mostly operate in rural pockets.

Official sources attributed the move to reduction in fuel prices and not for any other reason. Diesel prices touched an all-time high of Rs 79.5 a litre in October 2018 against Rs 62.94 in January the same year. As a result, the seven transport corporations incurred additional expenses of Rs 3 crore a day.