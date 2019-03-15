Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation reverts deluxe buses to ordinary services

Nearly after four months, the ticket fares in select rural services have been reduced as the buses converted back into Express/Ordinary services. 

Published: 15th March 2019 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

TNSTC

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Followed by stiff opposition by a section of bus commuters, Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has converted some deluxe services into express/ordinary bus services, recently. 

The ticket fare between Chennai and Arani has now come down to Rs 116 in Express buses as against Rs 135 in Deluxe services. Similarly, some of the deluxe services operated in Chennai - Kancheepuram section have also been converted into ‘Express’ category.  The per kilometer price of ordinary mofussil buses is 58 paise while the Express and Super Deluxe buses charge at the rate of 75 and 85 paise, a kilometer, respectively. 

The move that has been taken up in a phased manner since January, has brought down the ticket fares by `25 to `45 up to 300 km-travel. Citing escalated operational costs and higher fuel prices in October last year, the Villupuram, Salem and Coimbatore divisions of TNSTC had converted majority of the ordinary bus services into Express and Deluxe bus categories. The move to convert the buses into higher fare categories, did not go well among the regular commuters as majority of buses were in poor condition. Ticket fare increased by Rs 35 to Rs 55 per ticket upto 75 to 200 km distances. 

Nearly after four months, the ticket fares in select rural services have been reduced as the buses converted back into Express/Ordinary services. 

With over 50 depots, the Villupuram division of TNSTC caters to commuters in Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts. 

It is learnt that select services of deluxe buses operated by Chidambaram, Vellore, Sholingur, Konavattam, Kattumannarkoil, Arani and Sankarapuram depots have been converted into ordinary services. These services mostly operate in rural pockets. 

Official sources attributed the move to reduction in fuel prices and not for any other reason. Diesel prices touched an all-time high of Rs 79.5 a litre in October 2018 against Rs 62.94 in January the same year. As a result, the seven transport corporations incurred additional expenses of Rs 3 crore a day. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNSTC Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Villupuram TNSTC deluxe buses TNSTC ordinary service buses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp