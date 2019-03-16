Home States Tamil Nadu

All samples of Johnson & Johnson’s powder safe: Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department

Following the controversy, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) analysed samples of the company’s products, including in Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 16th March 2019

Johnson's Baby Powder

A bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder (File Photo | Reuters)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department has said it tested 18 samples of Johnson and Johnson’s baby talcum powder across Tamil Nadu from April 1 till date and found all samples are of standard quality. The baby talcum powder controversy started after claims of presence of asbestos, a known carcinogenic mineral, in the product in USA. A court in USA also awarded compensation to a few victims who were allegedly diagnosed with cancer after using the powder. 

Following the controversy, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) analysed samples of the company’s products, including in Tamil Nadu. Simultaneously, Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department also lifted samples and tested them at its laboratory at the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) here separately.

“From April 1 till date, we tested 18 samples of the company’s baby talcum powder. All are declared of standard quality, that is they complied with Bureau of Indian Standards quality standards,” said K Sivabalan, Director of  Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department. Speaking to Express, a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation official said, “We regularly test samples. But after this controversy, in the last three months, we tested over 100 samples in Tamil Nadu. All the samples cleared the test,” the official said.

It may be recalled that on March 2, the company issued advertisement in newspapers citing the government labtest report on its baby powder to say that it is asbestos free. Following the advertisement, The Drug Control General of India (DCGI) issued show cause notice to the company asking it to explain why it issued such an advertisement violating statutory provisions.The Drug Controller General of India had earlier ordered to lift samples of the product from wholesalers, retailers and distributors across the country for testing.

