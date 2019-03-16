Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM to contest Lok Sabha poll from Madurai after 15 years

On Friday, within hours of DMK announcing the allocation of Madurai constituency to CPM, party’s State Polit Bureau announced Su Venkatesan as its candidate.

Published: 16th March 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 03:09 AM

CPM leader Su Venkatesan

CPM leader Su Venkatesan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After 15 years, CPM will contest from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency under the Secular Progressive Alliance. The Left party has announced renowned writer and party worker Su Venkatesan as its candidate. On Friday, within hours of DMK announcing the allocation of Madurai constituency to CPM, party’s State Polit Bureau announced Su Venkatesan as its candidate.  

Venkatesan, a Sahitya Akademi awardee, and also the president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers’s Association, has been a fulltime CPM worker for the past 28 years. Venkatesan, a BCom graduate from Harvipatti in Tiruparankundram, contested in the 2006 Assembly elections from Tiruparankundram constituency and lost to AIADMK cadre A K Bose by 12,686 votes. 

Speaking to Express, Venkatesan said, “Madurai is an international heritage city, but deserted by the Union government. There has been no special scheme for its development.”

Pointing out that there was not even a single Central government higher educational institution in Madurai, Venkatesan said that his focus will be on issues like drinking water. He also said that he will make efforts to turn Madurai into a Metro city.

Secretary of DMK IT wing and MLA of Madurai Central PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that DMK will support Venkatesan and its district and State-level leaders will accompany him during the campaign.

Comments

