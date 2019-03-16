Former HR&CE Commissioner Veera Shanmuga Moni arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former HR&CE Commissioner and retired IAS officer Veera Shanmuga Moni was arrested by the CB-CID Idol Wing on Friday on the charge of colluding with the Additional Commissioner and the Kancheepuram Ekambareshwarar temple chief in swindling gold on the pretext of making idols in the temple with the money they had received as donations. The HR&CE officials and staff had earlier charged that the investigations by the Idol Wing were biased against them.

An officer in the Idol Wing said, “In 1993, the Skandar idol, a part of 1,600-year-old Somaskandar idol, was smuggled. Similarly, a Lord Shiva idol was also missing from the temple in 1992 and is yet to be traced. Meanwhile, other remaining part of the Somaskandar idol is at the temple and the trio tried to replace it with a new one.”

The police have found that as many as 10 more idols have been stolen, but the HR&CE department allegedly tried to hush up the case. But a new case will be filed, said the officer.