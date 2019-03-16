Lok Sabha elections 2019: After 28 years, DMK to contest in Tenkasi

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The last time DMK fielded its candidate from Tenkasi (SC) parliamentary constituency, it tasted defeat. It was in 1991. Since then, DMK has invariably allotted the seat to its alliance partners, with varying results.

When the top brass nominated its candidate to the seat for the first time in 28 years, it was a departure from the norm. The party has not won from Tenkasi since 1957.

Sadhan Thirumalaikumar was the last candidate the DMK fielded from Tenkasi. Thirumalaikumar was defeated by Congress’s six-time MP M Arunachalam. In 2014, Tenkasi was allotted to K Krishnasamy of Puthiya Tamilagam, who lost to AIADMK’s M Vasanthi.

Given its poor track record in the region, even party functionaries expected the seat to go to either the CPI, which emerged victorious from here in 2004 and 2009, or the Congress.

Tenkasi comprises Tenkasi, Sankarankovil, Vasudevanallur (SC) and Srivilliputhur Assembly constituencies, from where the AIADMK won in 2016. The other segments included in Tenkasi are Rajayapalayam and Kadayanallur Assembly constituencies, which are with DMK and its ally IUML.

Political analysts say that this decision was taken keeping in view the possibility of TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK splitting the vote share of the AIADMK.

According to DMK sources, 22 functionaries submitted applications at Arivalayam to contest from Tenkasi. Be that as it may, the bigger question begging an answer is whether DMK will get its first MP from Tenkasi? DMK Tirunelveli West district secretary Siva Padmanabhan exudes confidence that it may well be the case.

“We started election works here a few months ago. However, we have intensified it now. Our cadre are happy. We will sincerely work for candidate’s victory,” he added.