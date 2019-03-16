Pollachi sexual assault: CB-CID sleuths receive more than hundred calls in last two days

Kirubakaran R By

COIMBATORE: Soon after the specified contact number was announced to receive complaints on Pollachi sexual assault case, more than a hundred calls have been received by the special team in last two days, said officials.

CB-CID special team has provided a specified helpline mobile number 9488442993 for receiving complaints and evidence related to the Pollachi sexual assault case from the public on Thursday.

"Soon after the number was announced, we have been receiving phone calls continuously. Some of them shared fruitful information and most of the others said their opinion on the case that they asked to execute encounter operation. Some of them from other districts said that offences are happening at their districts" said the official.

He said, "we have got some details which are expected to help for further enquiry. However, we cannot reveal their identity as well as counts of complaints."

Also, he stressed that most of them are fled with hesitation to reveal their identity, so the team has assured that the complainants' details will not be disclosed in any way.

A search operation continued for the second day as the CB-CID sleuths conducted a series of raids in three more houses belonging to the accused.

After the search conducted at Thirunavukkarasu's house on Thursday, the team continued their investigation at the house of N Sabarirajan alias Viswanath (26), located at MGR Colony near Jothi Nagar in Pollachi on Friday.

The search was continued for three hours and some of the important evidence were reportedly seized by the officials.

Earlier, on Thursday night the team had conducted a search in other two accused's houses located in Makkinampatti surrounding.

However, they failed to continue in Sabarirajan's house, because it was locked at the time.

So the search continued on Friday and then it went up to Chinnappampalayam house, where the offence was suspected to happen.

"Mostly the mobile phones and storage materials were seized from the houses to get evidence also; the financial documents like bank details were taken. In which around 30 materials were collected from Thirunavukkarasu's house, likewise, the seizure held at others residences," said police sources.

Human chain protest

In this juncture, DMK and its allies parties staged human chain protest at Pollachi for condemning the sexual assault issue as well as revealing victims' identity on the public.

Around 1100 members participated in the stir and asked reinvestigation on women suicide cases occurred in the past seven years.

Most of the colleges, in Pollachi, announced leave consecutively for a second day and some college managements asked students to vacate their hostels to avoid the latter's participation on protests.

Congress cadres staged a protest at Thiruvalluvar Thidal for asking to arrest all who behind the sexual assault without any bias.

Besides, Advocates from Coimbatore sent a letter to the chief election commissioner for asking to transfer the Police SP R Pandiarajan for revealing the victim's name.

In Pollachi, as many as 30 advocates staged a protest for the same demand.

Accused taken to hospital for a medical check-up

Thirunavukkarasu, a prime accused who has been taken for police custody was brought to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday evening for a medical checkup.

Before that, hundreds of armed police personals were deployed as security to handle the outrage among the public.