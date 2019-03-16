Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami meets DMDK chief Vijayakanth; constituency list to be out today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a friendly gesture, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid a courtesy call on DMDK founder Vijayakant at his residence and enquired about his health. The meeting lasted about 25 minutes. It assumed significance as AIADMK is yet to release the list of constituencies to be contested by each party in the alliance. However, DMDK sources said it was a courtesy call just like other leaders of the alliance calling on Vijayakant.

Four ministers - Sellur K Raju, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, Kadambur Raju and C Vijaya Baskar accompanied the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister presented a shawl to Vijayakant and enquired about his health. Later, he also held discussions with DMDK treasurer Premalatha and deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh.

From Vijayakant’s residence, the Chief Minister drove to AIADMK headquarters. After sometime, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joined him. Both leaders went into a huddle for around two hours.

In the evening also, both leaders visited the party headquarters and held discussions on various subjects, including finalising candidates for AIADMK, campaign strategies, finalising the election manifesto and issues to be discussed with the district secretaries on Sunday. The list of constituencies to be contested by AIADMK and its allies would be released on Sunday.

Party sources said the constituencies for alliance parties have almost been finalised except for a couple of seats for PMK and DMDK.

BJP has secured five seats-- Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. But, AIADMK top brass is finding it an uphill task to finalise its own candidates since there are too many ticket seekers - sitting MPs, regional leaders and a few ministers. This situation is totally new to the AIADMK.

