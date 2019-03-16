Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from state

'In this backdrop, on behalf of the state Congress unit and the people, I request Mr Rahul Gandhi to contest from any one of the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu,' Alagiri said in a statement.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

AICC president Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress unit on Saturday urged its national president Rahul Gandhi to contest from the southern state for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections, saying he was first proposed as the next prime minister from here by the DMK.

TNCC president K S Alagiri said besides contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi should also select a seat from Tamil Nadu as he cannot be perceived as belonging to just the northern state, but "is seen as an asset of the people of India".

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Referring to DMK president M K Stalin first proposing Gandhi's name as the next prime minister in the event of the opposition winning the Lok Sabha polls, Alagiri said the secular alliance cobbled up by the DMK leader had the full support of the people.

"In this backdrop, on behalf of the state Congress unit and the people, I request Mr Rahul Gandhi to contest from any one of the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. I am sure the (DMK-led) Secular Progressive Alliance will extend grand support to this plea," Alagiri said in a statement.

He said Gandhi was "acceptable" by people as a leader beyond religion and caste and therefore, cannot be considered as "belonging only to Uttar Pradesh".

"He is considered as an asset of the people of India. He enjoys the goodwill of all and has dedicated himself to the cause of unity. While contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in north, he should also contest from any one of the seats in Tamil Nadu, which is the southern part of the country," he said.

Alagiri expressed confidence Gandhi will heed to the plea of the people of the state and select a constituency from Tamil Nadu for himself.

By doing so, Gandhi will be seen as a leader "connecting the north and south," and receive grand public support, Alagiri added.

The TNCC leader also flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "failing" to keep up his promises on issues, including retrieving black money from foreign havens and doubling farmers' income, and dubbed the AIADMK-led NDA coalition in the state, which includes the BJP, as "opportunistic".

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp