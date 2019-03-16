Home States Tamil Nadu

This start-up uses codes, robots and tech-toys to close AI education gap

Engineers and MBA graduates are among the 4,000 applicants for 14 posts of sweepers and sanitary workers in the Tamil Nadu assembly secretariat.

Published: 16th March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

The students are taught to code the robots, become a robot, and experience the AI.

The students are taught to code the robots, become a robot, and experience the AI.

By RK Srividya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Engineers and MBA graduates are among the 4,000 applicants for 14 posts of sweepers and sanitary workers in the Tamil Nadu assembly secretariat. They applied for this job under the impact of unemployment in India, says CEO and founder of Youcode Intelligence Solutions, Suriya Prabha K. Under the banner of AI For Kids campaign, this city-based start-up with five members has been spreading awareness about Artificial Intelligence (AI) among school students in rural areas.

It employs Google’s AIY kit and Amazon Deep Lens along with an array of robots, including MekaMon, Sphero, littleBits Anki Cozmo, Nintendo Labo and Lego Boost, to simplify coding and learn about AI in a fun way. So far, the team has visited 15 villages in Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts.

“Today’s children are growing up to live in an era of AI revolution. This realisation inspired me to prepare them for the future. Hence, I decided to tide over the hurdles and reach out to rural students, who will help India lead the digital revolution,” she says. 

They cover three areas — code the robots, become a robot and experience the AI. “City kids will somehow get an opportunity to know about technological advancements. But, if not for movies like Enthiran and 2.0, it’ll take decades for rural children to know about AI,” she says. 

Recently, the team visited Kappalur, a village in Madurai, and organised a similar programme, but with a difference. “Usually, we visit a government school and talk about AI only to students. For the first time, we arranged a similar session for both students and villagers with the help of the Village Administrative Officer Alagarsami. We informed about the AI For All programme by playing thandora,” she says. 

Over 300 people enthusiastically participated. “Initially, it was a challenge to calm down the excited kids. When they were told that the humans will be sharing the future along with robots, they didn’t want the session to end. We were overwhelmed by their active participation. This motivates us to work more,” she says.

Suriya’s journey from graduation in microbiology to the world of coding took shape during the free hours she got after marriage. The 31-year-old mother of two says, “My husband Karthik Kannna is my inspiration and motivation. After regularly discussing with him about technology, I gradually developed a liking for it and started to learn coding.” 

Calling the attention of the Central and state governments to the increasing number of ‘unemployable’ graduates in the country, Suriya says, due importance must be given for reformations in the education system, especially to up the standards of rural students. “Unemployment is not a problem in India. Unemployable graduates without technical skills are,” she asserts.

Soon, the CBSE will introduce AI for students from classes 9 to 11. Similarly, the state government should also revamp its curriculum by adding AI in its syllabus, she says. Already, high schools in China and USA have special classes for AI, preparing the next generation. Hence, for India to compete at the global level, we need funds. “With CSR funds or venture capital, this kind of awareness programmes could be taken to more students across the nation,” she says.

In future 

Plans are on to pitch their ideas to Google’s Launchpad Accelerator mentorship programme, which has called for applications from start-ups in India to promote AI and Machine Learning (ML)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Youcode Intelligence Solutions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp