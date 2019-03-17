Home States Tamil Nadu

Dalmia Cement fined Rs 5.40 lakh for delayed compliance

The timeline to comply with the new norms was later extended till March 31, 2017, following the request from cement industries.

Published: 17th March 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked Dalmia Cement (Bharati) Limited in Dalmiapuram in Lalgudi, to pay environmental compensation of Rs 5.40 lakh for non-compliance of emission standards as per the stipulated deadline.

It is learnt that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has notified emission standards for particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide for all cement industries on August 25, 2014, and amended it later for all cement industries on May 9, 2016. 

The timeline to comply with the new norms was later extended till March 31, 2017, following the request from cement industries.

The new notified emission standards became effective from April 1, 2017, and cement industries were directed to submit action plan as per standard format before April 30, 2017, in a precise and scientific manner. Interestingly, Dalmia Cements sought 24 months to comply with the new emission standards but CPCB granted time till August 31, 2018.

On December 6, 2018, a showcause notice was issued seeking environmental compensation of `30,000 per day for non-compliance of the National Green Tribunal’s order of August 31, 2018.

It is learnt that Dalmia Cements has stated that the unit has achieved compliance with a delay of 18 days from the deadline of August 31, 2018.

As a result, as per the powers delegated to the chairman of the CPCB, Dalmia Cements has been fined Rs 5.40 lakh for failing to honour the deadline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalmia Cement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp