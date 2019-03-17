Dalmia Cement fined Rs 5.40 lakh for delayed compliance

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked Dalmia Cement (Bharati) Limited in Dalmiapuram in Lalgudi, to pay environmental compensation of Rs 5.40 lakh for non-compliance of emission standards as per the stipulated deadline.

It is learnt that the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has notified emission standards for particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide for all cement industries on August 25, 2014, and amended it later for all cement industries on May 9, 2016.

The timeline to comply with the new norms was later extended till March 31, 2017, following the request from cement industries.

The new notified emission standards became effective from April 1, 2017, and cement industries were directed to submit action plan as per standard format before April 30, 2017, in a precise and scientific manner. Interestingly, Dalmia Cements sought 24 months to comply with the new emission standards but CPCB granted time till August 31, 2018.

On December 6, 2018, a showcause notice was issued seeking environmental compensation of `30,000 per day for non-compliance of the National Green Tribunal’s order of August 31, 2018.

It is learnt that Dalmia Cements has stated that the unit has achieved compliance with a delay of 18 days from the deadline of August 31, 2018.

As a result, as per the powers delegated to the chairman of the CPCB, Dalmia Cements has been fined Rs 5.40 lakh for failing to honour the deadline.