DMK MP N Siva says Election Commission will file response to party's plea in Supreme Court soon
The Supreme Court had given two weeks to respond to the petition. However, N Siva and DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi met the Election Commissioners and explained the importance of giving its vie
Published: 17th March 2019 03:39 AM | Last Updated: 17th March 2019 03:39 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: DMK MP N Siva on Saturday said the Election Commission has agreed to file its response before the Supreme Court to the petition by the party on conducting by-elections to three Assembly constituencies — Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram and Tirupparankundram — at the earliest.
The Supreme Court had given two weeks to respond to the petition. However, N Siva and DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi met the Election Commissioners and explained the importance of giving its view ahead of the two weeks deadline.