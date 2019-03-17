Draw a line after last Government Order entry, officials told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb the pre-dated orders being issued after the election dates are announced, the State department secretaries have been ordered to draw a line after the last entry of the Government Order register prior to elections and send in a photocopy of the page to the chief electoral officer.

This comes following allegations that during the previous elections, pre-dated orders were issued even after the announcement of elections, making it appear as if they were issued before the announcement of elections.

It is learnt that secretaries had been given the directive to draw a line after the last entry of the G.O. register, take a photocopy of the page where such a line has been drawn and attest the same before sending it to the chief electoral officer’s office for record.

Meanwhile, various departments were tasked with roles to be undertaken during the elections. These include monitoring of fake news, paid news and social media such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Similarly, the Welfare of the Differently Abled Persons department has been asked to facilitate wheelchairs on poll day in coordination with district officials.

The Labour and Employment department has been tasked to ensure Section 135B of Representation Act 1951, which provides for grant of holiday on the poll day with wages for every person employed in any business, trade, industrial or any other establishment, is implemented.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department has been asked to coordinate with district election officers on allowing assured minimum facilities to be provided at polling stations.