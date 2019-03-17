Lok Sabha elections 2019: AIADMK releases list of constituencies allotted to allies PMK, BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today released the list of constituencies to be contested by the partners in the alliance. BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and party’s national secretary H Raja were present on the occasion while leaders of other parties were absent on the occasion.

The AIADMK has taken many constituencies in western and northern belt followed by southern parts of the State while PMK has been allocated five seats in the northern belt where it has a strong presence and one seat in southern belt. BJP has taken the seat where it has a sizeable chunk of votes.

The constituencies allocated for AIADMK are: South Chennai, Kancheepuram (SC), Tiruvannamalai (SC), Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tirupur, Nilgiris (SC), Pollachi, Krishnagiri, Karur, Perambalur, Chidambaram (SC), Nagapattinam (SC), Mayiladathurai, Madurai, Theni, Tirunelveli , Tiruvallur (SC) and Arni.

PMK has been allocated Central Chennai, Sriperumpudur, Arakkonam, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Villupuram (SC) and Cuddalore while BJP will be contesting from Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Coimbatore, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukui. DMDK has been given Kallakurichi, Trichy, North Chennai and Virudhunagar.

Constituencies to be contested for other parties in the AIADMK-led alliance: NR Congress (Puducherry), TMC (Thanjavur), Puthiya Thamizhagam (Tenkasi) and New Justice Party (Vellore).

Only in seven constituencies DMK is pitted against AIADMK. They are: South Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Pollachi, Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli. In Perambalur also AIADMK contesting. Since IJK is constesting in DMK symbol in Perambalur, it can also be taken as a DMK constituency.