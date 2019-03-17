Lok Sabha elections 2019: MDMK to field Ganesamurthy in Erode

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Saturday fielded his veteran party colleague A Ganesamurthy (72) in Erode Lok Sabha constituency.

Hailing from Kumara Valasu in Erode district, he was attracted by Dravidian movement and joined DMK during his college days. He became joint organiser of students wing of the party in 1978. Later, he became district secretary.

He was elected to the Assembly in 1989 and in 1998. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Erode in 2009. He had taken part in many agitations organised by DMK and MDMK.