M K Alagiri says DMK will meet same fate as in 2014 Lok Sabha polls

By PTI

MADURAI: Expelled DMK leader and son of late chief minister M Karunanidhi, M K Alagiri Sunday said the DMK would face the same fate in the coming Lok Sabha elections as it did in the last parliamentary elections.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, the former Union Minister said the DMK had suffered a debacle in the 2014 parliamentary polls with its arch-rival the AIADMK sweeping the elections winning 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

The expelled DMK leader further said he would give views within a week on the DMK candidates to be fielded in the coming polls.

Asked about the proposal of CPI-M's Madurai candidate S Venkatesan'sproposal to meet him, Alagiri said, "I will meet him as a matter of courtesy. I will give him due respect if he comes and meets me."