Home States Tamil Nadu

M K Alagiri says DMK will meet same fate as in 2014 Lok Sabha polls

The expelled DMK leader further said he would give views within a week on the DMK candidates to be fielded in the coming polls.

Published: 17th March 2019 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister M K Alagiri. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

MADURAI: Expelled DMK leader and son of late chief minister M Karunanidhi, M K Alagiri Sunday said the DMK would face the same fate in the coming Lok Sabha elections as it did in the last parliamentary elections.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, the former Union Minister said the DMK had suffered a debacle in the 2014 parliamentary polls with its arch-rival the AIADMK sweeping the elections winning 37 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

The expelled DMK leader further said he would give views within a week on the DMK candidates to be fielded in the coming polls.

Asked about the proposal of CPI-M's Madurai candidate S Venkatesan'sproposal to meet him, Alagiri said, "I will meet him as a matter of courtesy. I will give him due respect if he comes and meets me." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 M K Alagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp