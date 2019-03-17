Home States Tamil Nadu

Pollachi sexual abuse case: 2,100 booked for staging protest

The police have booked cases against nearly 2,100 people associated with various political parties and students organisations.

Published: 17th March 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The police have booked cases against nearly 2,100 people associated with various political parties and students organisations, for staging protest and conducting human-chain in Coimbatore to condemn the Pollachi sexual assault. 

According to a police report, 1,000 cadre of the DMK and its allies staged a human chain, and 73 Congress cadre staged a protest seeking justice for sexual assault victims at Pollachi on Friday. They were booked under IPC Sections 143, 341, 153 and 353, as they staged the demonstration without permission. 

Likewise, the Mettupalayam police booked cases against 200 cadre of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, for staging a protest raising similar demands at Mettupalayam. Similarly, 167 students of government Law college were booked under sections of 143, 341, 353 of IPC by the Vadavalli police, for protesting at Vadavalli. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollachi sexual abuse case Pollachi sexual abuse Pollachi Tamil Nadu sexual abuse case Tamil Nadu sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp