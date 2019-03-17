Pollachi sexual abuse case: 2,100 booked for staging protest

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The police have booked cases against nearly 2,100 people associated with various political parties and students organisations, for staging protest and conducting human-chain in Coimbatore to condemn the Pollachi sexual assault.

According to a police report, 1,000 cadre of the DMK and its allies staged a human chain, and 73 Congress cadre staged a protest seeking justice for sexual assault victims at Pollachi on Friday. They were booked under IPC Sections 143, 341, 153 and 353, as they staged the demonstration without permission.

Likewise, the Mettupalayam police booked cases against 200 cadre of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, for staging a protest raising similar demands at Mettupalayam. Similarly, 167 students of government Law college were booked under sections of 143, 341, 353 of IPC by the Vadavalli police, for protesting at Vadavalli.