Posing as Election Commission officials, a gang dupes company manager of Rs 1 crore in Tamil Nadu

Police said Udayakumar, a manager at a private construction company at Kancheepuram, had come to Vepery to collect Rs 1 crore in cash for the company. 

CHENNAI: Taking advantage of the ongoing electoral frenzy, an unidentified gang allegedly posed as a surveillance team from the Election Commission, intercepted a private company manager’s car and stole close to `1 crore in cash from him at Saidapet on Thursday evening. 

“He was returning in the car along with a driver and another person. As the car reached the Saidapet bus stop, it was intercepted by an unidentified gang. The members posed as an Election Commission surveillance team and asked for documents. In the melee, the men took Udayakumar and the cash into their car on the pretext of conducting an inquiry,” said a police officer.

The culprits’ car started moving. When it reached Poonamallee, the men assaulted Udayakumar, abandoned him on the road and escaped with the money. Udayakumar tried to register a complaint with Vepery police but was referred to the Saidapet police station where he filed a complaint on Friday. Police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the men.

The total unaccounted cash seized by the EC squads in TN has reached Rs 4.88 crore with Rs 73.85 lakh having been seized on Friday alone. As much as Rs 1.28 crore was seized in Nilgiris district. 

