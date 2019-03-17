Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government told to ensure lockers in police stations to keep seized contraband

It must also be ensured that a custody register is maintained and every entrustment of contraband or seized material shall be entered into the same by the in-charge of the safety room.

Published: 17th March 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to ensure that safety lockers are provided in all police stations to keep the seized contraband materials in the safe custody of the police officers.

It must also be ensured that a custody register is maintained and every entrustment of contraband or seized material shall be entered into the same by the in-charge of the safety room. It should be countersigned by the prosecuting officer of the case concerned and the same procedure shall be adopted when the contraband and seized goods are taken out from the safety room.

Till such time such a facility is made available in all the police stations, the government shall ensure that safe custody rooms or places with police guard 24x7, are available and in this context, the storage places, one in each zone as proposed by the government pursuant to the direction of the Supreme Court in 2012 as indicated in the status report of the Director General of Police dated March 23, 2018, shall be constructed at the earliest and till such storage places are made ready, alternative arrangements of storage places for safe custody of seized articles and contraband materials, shall immediately be made by the government within three months, Justice R Suresh Kumar said.

The judge gave the direction on March 13 last while setting aside an order of the Special Judge, II Additional Special Court under NDPS Act here dated May 16, 2012, convicting one Danraj for seven years RI with a fine of Rs 5,000 for smuggling ganja weighing 1 kg and 200 grams. Challenging this, Danraj preferred the present criminal appeal.

Allowing it, the judge found that the trial court had mechanically passed the conviction order. The prosecution has failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, especially in the context of following the procedure contemplated under Section 50 of the NDPS Act and also the production of the contraband before the trial court with proof, the judge pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu police stations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp