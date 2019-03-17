Tamil Nadu: New four-lane highway proposed from Melur to Karaikudi, 2,500 trees to be felled

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: To usher in economic and industrial growth in the southern region of Tamil Nadu, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a new 45.85 km 4/6-lane national highway from Melur in Madurai to Karaikudi in Sivaganga district under the Centre’s flagship Bharatmala project. An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has recommended Terms of Reference (ToR).

Since the proposed alignment is within 10-km radius of Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary, the EAC has asked NHAI to obtain wildlife clearance though the project does not involve any diversion of forest land. Besides, a no-objection certificate from Archaeological Survey of India was asked as the road goes just 150 metres from ancient Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple.

As per NHAI officials submission, the highway project will see the felling of 2,500 trees and an estimated 249.23 hectares would be acquired.

The project will consist of Green and Brown field alignments and designed to accommodate speeds of 100 kmph. Eighty per cent of proposed alignment will pass through greenfield.

Four-lane configuration is proposed throughout the stretch. Considering built-up locations along the existing road, granite quarry near Keelayur, Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary and poor geometry, a greenfield alignment is proposed from Melur to Tirupattur (27.1 km) and Tirupattur to Pillayarpatti (8.270 km).

NHAI officials say as per the traffic survey data, there was an immediate requirement for four-lane configuration. Ministry has also recently revised the norms to take-up four laning if traffic is more than 10,000 PCUs (passenger car units) per day.

“The traffic projections conducted based on reconnaissance surveys, mid-block sections and major intersections show that traffic at Melur and Pillyarpatty will increase eight-fold,” officials said in the detailed project report (DPR).

The project is intended to augment transport infrastructure and boost industrial and tourism sectors.

Fly ash utility: 45,000 cubic metres of fly ash will be used for building of embankment from nearby thermal power plants

