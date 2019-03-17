Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: New four-lane highway proposed from Melur to Karaikudi, 2,500 trees to be felled

The project will consist of Green and Brown field alignments and designed to accommodate speeds of 100 kmph.

Published: 17th March 2019 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Highway

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To usher in economic and industrial growth in the southern region of Tamil Nadu, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed a new 45.85 km 4/6-lane national highway from Melur in Madurai to Karaikudi in Sivaganga district under the Centre’s flagship Bharatmala project. An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has recommended Terms of Reference (ToR). 

Since the proposed alignment is within 10-km radius of Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary, the EAC has asked NHAI to obtain wildlife clearance though the project does not involve any diversion of forest land. Besides, a no-objection certificate from Archaeological Survey of India was asked as the road goes just 150 metres from ancient Pillayarpatti Vinayaka Temple.  

As per NHAI officials submission, the highway project will see the felling of 2,500 trees and an estimated 249.23 hectares would be acquired. 

The project will consist of Green and Brown field alignments and designed to accommodate speeds of 100 kmph. Eighty per cent of proposed alignment will pass through greenfield.

Four-lane configuration is proposed throughout the stretch. Considering built-up locations along the existing road, granite quarry near Keelayur, Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary and poor geometry, a greenfield alignment is proposed from Melur to Tirupattur (27.1 km) and Tirupattur to Pillayarpatti (8.270 km).

NHAI officials say as per the traffic survey data, there was an immediate requirement for four-lane configuration. Ministry has also recently revised the norms to take-up four laning if traffic is more than 10,000 PCUs (passenger car units) per day.

“The traffic projections conducted based on reconnaissance surveys, mid-block sections and major intersections show that traffic at Melur and Pillyarpatty will increase eight-fold,” officials said in the detailed project report (DPR). 

The project is intended to augment transport infrastructure and boost industrial and tourism sectors. 

Notable aspects

Fly ash utility: 45,000 cubic metres of fly ash will be used for building of embankment from nearby thermal power plants

Number of trees to be felled: 2,500

Land acquisition: 249.235 hectares

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karaikudi Melur Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp