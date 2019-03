By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) released its list of suggestions for political party manifestos.

The group’s demands included replacement of NITI Aayog with planning commission, no detention policy till age 14 and bringing education under the domain of States.

It sought neighbourhood school system with mother tongue - medium of education. Improvement of conditions of all hostels, linking of Anganwadis with schools, etc., were other demands.