Alagiri to announce stance in a week

 M K Alagiri, son of the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, said that he would announce his stance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a week. 

By Express News Service

Speaking to newspersons at the airport here, Alagiri said that if CPM candidate Su Venkatesan made a courtesy call, he would meet him. 

To a question on the odds of the DMK winning in the upcoming Parliamentary election, Alagiri said that he still stood by his earlier remark – the party would perform poorly.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Alagiri did not support the candidates fielded by the DMK and had asked his loyalists to work for those who had requested his support.

