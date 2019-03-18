In Tamil Nadu, swine flu killed two this year, 285 cases reported

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people died and 285 were infected with swine flu (H1N1) in Tamil Nadu from January to March 10 this year, data of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Union Health Ministry, show. The data also showed that across the country, 605 people died due to swine flu and 19,385 cases were reported during the same period.

Following the outbreak in northern states, Union health ministry also issued precautionary measures for information of the public. The information said, “Get investigated within 48 hours of developing symptoms – fever, cough, sore throat, body ache and breathlessness”.

Southern states that are sharing boundaries with Tamil Nadu also reported significant number of cases and deaths. In Andhra Pradesh 174 cases and 10 deaths were reported. In Karnataka 825 cases and 14 deaths were reported, in Kerala 225 cases and five deaths were reported and in Telangana 818 cases and 12 deaths were reported.

Speaking to Express, K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, said, “Swine flu is under control in Tamil Nadu now. We are getting one or two cases among people with travel history. We have also instructed hospitals to disinfect seating areas with disinfectants twice or thrice a day as seasonal flu cases keep visiting out-patient units.”

He said officials are also promoting handwash during field visits as that would keep infection from spreading to others.

The highest number of cases and deaths were reported from Rajasthan with 4,551 cases and 162 deaths. In Uttar Pradesh, 1,431 cases and 18 deaths were reported. In Delhi, 3,362 cases and seven deaths were reported while in Gujarat, out of the 3, 969 cases reported, 118 people succumbed to the infection.