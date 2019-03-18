Kanniyakumari man arrested for killing four-year-old boy over unpaid loan

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari police on Sunday night arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering a four-year-old boy. Police sources said Anthonysamy has confessed to having abducted and murdered the child as the boy's parents had not repaid the money they owed him.

The child, Raina, was the only son of 36-year-old Kebinraja, a fisherman, and his 32-year-old wife Sagaya Sindhuja. The couple live in Arockiyapuram near Kanniyakumari.

On Sunday evening, Raina was reportedly playing in front of their house when he went missing. Police said that when his parents started looking for him, their neighbours told them that Anthonysamy, who lives in the same neighbourhood, picked up Raina and left on his two-wheeler.

Kebinraja filed a complaint at Kanniyakumari police station. During the investigation, the parents said that they had taken a loan of over Rs 1 lakh from Anthonysamy and still owed him Rs 58,000. They reportedly told the police that an altercation had taken place over the matter a few days ago. Based on this, police said that they traced Anthonysamy to Kerala and arrested him late Sunday night.

Police sources said Anthonysamy confessed that he had killed Raina by drowning him in a private water tank near Mukilankudiyirupu. Police recovered the child's body and sent it to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. A case was filed and further investigations are on.