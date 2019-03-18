Kongu Ilaignar Peravai to support AIADMK front

By Express News Service

ERODE: Kongu Ilaignar Peravai (KIP) would support AIADMK front in the Lok Sabha poll and campaign for its victory all over the State, said Peravai State organiser K Gopal Ramesh. Talking to Express here on Saturday, he said that the peravai functionaries would meet the chief minister and deputy chief minister within two to three days to express their solidarity. The peravai took the decision after considering the party's performance following death of the late chief minister Jayalalithaa, he added.

Also, for the first time in the history, a Kongu Vellala Goundar community person got the chief minister post. It is a pride for Kongu region's people. So, all the parties working for the betterment of the community should support him, he demanded.

Later, he assured that like the last assembly election, AIADMK would also secure most of the seats from the region. In the last election, nearly 80 per cent of the seats in the region was won by AIADMK.

Recalling projects launched by AIADMK, the party cleared many pending projects in the State, especially the long-pending Athikadavu-Avinasi water project, he added.