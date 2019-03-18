Home States Tamil Nadu

Krishnasamy readies to fight in his stronghold Tenkasi for sixth time

According to insiders, Devendrakula Vellalar community to which Krishnasamy belongs to plays a major role in the constituency.

Published: 18th March 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

PT chief K Krishnasamy inks the poll pact in AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam’s presence.| Express

By Express News Service

TENKASI: With AIADMK allotting Tenkasi Parliament constituency seat to Puthiya Tamilagam, its founder president Dr K Krishnasamy is set to contest from the constituency. It's for the sixth time that the party leader is seeking mandate from Tenkasi. 

According to insiders, Devendrakula Vellalar community to which Krishnasamy belongs to plays a major role in the constituency.  

It seems the Puthiya Tamilagam cadre were all optimistic that their party would be allotted the seat, for they had started their election work months ago. 

Krishnasamy had contested from Tenkasi for five consecutive times and had received a considerable number of votes (2,62,812 votes in 2014, 1,16,685 in 2009, 1,01,048 in 2004, 1,86,220 in 1999 and 1,23,592 votes in 1998) in all the parliament elections. He was defeated by AIADMK's M Vasanthi in the 2014 parliament election.

Inbaraj, Tirunelveli (west) district secretary of the party, said that his party would get 40,000 votes from each assembly constituency that falls under Tenkasi Parliament constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr K Krishnasamy Tenkasi Parliament constituency seat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi kick-starts campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Prayagraj
New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh community members look for missing friend
Gallery
Pragpur, an idyllic village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Valley, is a 45-minute drive from the railway station, Amb Andaura. We stopped at a snug little place— the Judge’s Court—that was built by Justice Sir Jai Lal between 1914 and 1918. The owners of Ju
Pragpur: A Himalayan tryst with history
Check out the different looks of Vivek Oberoi in 'PM Narendra Modi'. (Photo | Vivek Oberoi Twitter)
Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s nine different looks from Narendra Modi biopic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp