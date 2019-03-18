Krishnasamy readies to fight in his stronghold Tenkasi for sixth time

By Express News Service

TENKASI: With AIADMK allotting Tenkasi Parliament constituency seat to Puthiya Tamilagam, its founder president Dr K Krishnasamy is set to contest from the constituency. It's for the sixth time that the party leader is seeking mandate from Tenkasi.

According to insiders, Devendrakula Vellalar community to which Krishnasamy belongs to plays a major role in the constituency.

It seems the Puthiya Tamilagam cadre were all optimistic that their party would be allotted the seat, for they had started their election work months ago.

Krishnasamy had contested from Tenkasi for five consecutive times and had received a considerable number of votes (2,62,812 votes in 2014, 1,16,685 in 2009, 1,01,048 in 2004, 1,86,220 in 1999 and 1,23,592 votes in 1998) in all the parliament elections. He was defeated by AIADMK's M Vasanthi in the 2014 parliament election.

Inbaraj, Tirunelveli (west) district secretary of the party, said that his party would get 40,000 votes from each assembly constituency that falls under Tenkasi Parliament constituency.