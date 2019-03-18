Environment Minister KC Karupanan blamed for violating poll code

By Express News Service

ERODE: Environment Minister KC Karupanan was alleged to have violated the model code of conduct by inspecting the UGD sewage treatment plant at Periyar Nagar on Saturday.

With the residents of the area complaining about the stench emanating from sewage, the minister inspected the spot along with local MLAs and instructed the corporation officials to take necessary steps.

“Following the complaints from public, I visited the spot. Various other problems were also highlighted, which will be dealt with after the elections,” said the minister.

District election officer and Collector C Kathiravan said that according to MCC, the minister should not accompany officials to conduct inspections, but however, since he did not hold any public meetings or campaigns, the visit was not wrong.