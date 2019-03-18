Two dead in road accidents in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were killed in different road accidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Saturday night.

Police said, S Bharath (32), of Alamelu Nagar, Madipakkam, worked in a private company in Guduvanchery. “On Saturday around 10pm, he was travelling to Chennai Central railway station to pick up his wife who was returning from Hyderabad. When he was near the Anna flyover at Teynampet, a mini truck collided head-on, killing him on the spot,” said a police officer.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic police arrested the truck driver Muthukumar (29) from Kilpauk.

In another incident, around 10.30 pm on Saturday night, Lakshmanan (55) a resident of Ram Nagar at Madipakkam, was travelling to Kancheepuram. “When he was on Chengalpattu bypass near Pazhaveli, he lost control of his motorbike and hit a median,” said a police officer.

Lakshmanan was thrown away and died on the spot. The Chengalpattu Town police sent the body to the government Chengalpattu hospital for autopsy.