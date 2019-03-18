Home States Tamil Nadu

Two dead in road accidents in Tamil Nadu

Two men were killed in different road accidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Saturday night. 

By Express News Service

Police said, S Bharath (32), of Alamelu Nagar, Madipakkam, worked in a private company in Guduvanchery. “On Saturday around 10pm, he was travelling to Chennai Central railway station to pick up his wife who was returning from Hyderabad. When he was near the Anna flyover at Teynampet, a mini truck collided head-on, killing him  on the spot,” said a police officer.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic police arrested the truck driver Muthukumar (29) from Kilpauk. 
In another incident, around 10.30 pm on Saturday night, Lakshmanan (55) a resident of Ram Nagar at  Madipakkam, was travelling to Kancheepuram. “When he was on Chengalpattu bypass near Pazhaveli, he lost control of his motorbike and hit a median,” said a police officer.

Lakshmanan was thrown away and died on the spot. The Chengalpattu Town police sent the body to the  government Chengalpattu hospital for autopsy.

