Uncertainty over engineering counselling in Tamil Nadu

Published: 18th March 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

An aspirant during a counselling for engineering courses at Anna University in Chennai. (File | EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Engineering aspirants in the State are worried as uncertainty prevails over the engineering counselling this year.

The Class XII examination in the State will conclude on March 19, but the state government is yet to announce whether the counselling this year will be conducted by Anna University or Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

The confusion over the counselling process started last month after Anna University’s Vice-Chancellor, M K Surappa resigned from the chairman’s post of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee as he was upset with the untimely reconstitution of the committee by the Higher Education department. Notably, Anna University (AU) was conducting the counselling for the last 22 years and after Surappa’s resignation, it was speculated that DoTE will be handling the counselling process. However, the State government is yet to make any official announcement in the matter.

Engineering aspirants and academicians have expressed concern as the delay in making the decision will affect the counselling process as well as the students’ careers.

“If the counselling process gets delayed due to this ongoing controversy then we will be badly affected. We need to get a clear idea of State engineering counselling schedule then only we can plan as we can attend counselling in other states and institutes,” said S Saravanan, an engineering aspirant.

“Usually the preparation for engineering counselling, which was conducted last year in July, starts in April. We have only a few days in hand to start preparations but surprisingly, the higher education department is yet to decide on which institute will conduct the counselling,” said a faculty of AU. 

