With poll Code in force, PG medical counselling hit

Last date for receipt of submission of printout  of filled-in applications with enclosures is March 22, 5pm.

Published: 18th March 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education is facing a new challenge in conducting the post graduate medical admission counselling this year with the Model Code of Conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections. 

Officials are planning to approach the Election Commission seeking their permission to proceed with the counselling process as the Government Order and also the prospectus for admission to PG medical degree and diploma courses in the State for 2019-2020 were released prior to the code of conduct coming into force.

Speaking to Express, G Selvarajan, Secretary, 
Selection Committee, said, “During the last Assembly elections, we had sent the counselling schedule details to Election Commission and got  permission. Back then, we had issued GO and released the prospectus after model code of conduct was announced. But, this year we have released both before it came into force. If needed we will approach the EC this year too and get permission,” he said.

A Edwin Joe, Director of Medical Education, said, “ We will approach the Election Commission once we finalise our process. We have the Madras High Court order also to complete the counselling soon. So, we will explain our position to the commission,” he said.

The Selection Committee announced tentative dates for releasing rank list and counselling. Rank list is to be released on March 31 and counselling will be conducted from April 1 to 5. 
However, despite repeated attempts, Election Commission officials could not be contacted for their reaction on the matter.

Adding to these, Non-Governmental Service Doctors Association is planning to move Madras High Court praying to quash the GO issued by the State health department on providing incentive marks to service doctors during PG medical admission. 

“The GO violated Supreme Court and Madras High Court order. The committee constituted by the government under the chairmanship of a retired High Court judge A Selvam last year for identifying remote, difficulty, and rural areas have also marked areas that do not fall under these geographical limits. So, we will move Madras High Court challenging the GO,” said N Karthikeyan, association secretary.

The Selection Committee began online sale of applications from March 11. Last date for online submission of application is March 20, 5pm. Last date for receipt of submission of printout  of filled-in applications with enclosures is March 22, 5pm.

