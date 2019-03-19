16,650 driving licences suspended in January across Tamil Nadu

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Driving licences of 16,650 people were suspended in Tamil Nadu in January alone, according to state transport authorities. The usage of mobile phones while driving has topped the list with at least 35 per cent, followed by red light jumping (22 per cent). Over 19 per cent of the total suspended licences were in Chennai city followed by Madurai (10%).

Last year, over 3.35 lakh licences were suspended for traffic violations under six heads as notified by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The six heads are overspeeding, overload in goods carriage, carrying persons in goods carriage vehicles, using mobile phone while driving, drunk driving and red-light jumping.

“The licences will be suspended for six months, before which a notice will be sent to the person. After hearing his reason for violation and if he can prove it, his licence will not be suspended. Only if the reason is not acceptable the licences will be suspended after paying a fine to the traffic police,” said a transport official.

Phone menace

Transport officials point out that in major cities red-light jumping and overspeeding accounted for a major number of traffic violators while mobile phone usage was higher in rural areas. The main reason is that awareness of the harm of speaking while driving has not reached the rural places, say police and transport officials.

Of the 5797 licenses suspended due to use of mobile phone while driving, Sivagangai (853) topped the list followed by Villupuram (601). In Sivagangai, 1175 licences were suspended in January, out of which 74% suspensions were due to the use of mobile phone. The usage of mobile phones accounted for 75% of total licence suspensions in Villupuram, Dindigul and Erode.

Red-light jumping

While in Chennai 3,140 driving licences were suspended, red-light jumping topped the list. Speaking to Express, a traffic police officer said, “People in the city are prone to jumping of red lights casually. Especially during rush hour such as 8 am to 11 am and 6 pm to 9 pm. The interesting part is only half of the violators will be caught while the others somehow escape the police on duty. Major spots where violators will be caught are where there is no free turn. Yet motorists tend to jump the signals.”

Drunk driving

Though Chennai topped the list of drunk driving cases in the state followed by Tirunelveli, the number is fewer, compared to the violators of red-light jumping. Replying to the question why drunk driving has not topped the list of licence suspensions in the state, a retired senior police officer said that in spite of the department instructing the personnel to book the drivers under the influence of alcohol, many are let off after paying money. “Since most of the drunk driving cases happen at night, very few people get their licences suspended,” he added.

Meanwhile, another senior police officer attached to the traffic wing denied the charges and said that people have become more aware and most book taxis after boozing.“The collection of fine and suspension of licences are only focused on reducing the number of accidents. The drunk driving cases are less altogether since they happen mostly on weekends, while red light jumping happens every day,” said A Arun, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic). “Most of the accidents under the six heads happen because of using mobile phone while driving and overspeeding. When motorists do not wear helmets and ride with one hand holding the mobile phone, they tend to lose concentration,” said another senior officer from Salem.