Aavin chief is AIADMK choice for Thanjavur bypoll

THANJAVUR: R Gandhi (56), chairperson of the Thanjavur District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd (Aavin), has been fielded as the AIADMK candidate for the bypoll in the Thanjavur Assembly constituency. A native of Tirumangalakkottai Melaiyur near Orathanadu, Gandhi settled in Thanjavur.

An MA, BEd graduate, Gandhi was made the AIADMK Thanjavur South district students’ wing secretary in 1999. He was the chairman of the Aavin from June 21, 2013 to June 20, 2018. Later he was re-elected to the post in October 16, 2018. He is said to be a confidant of former minister R Vaithilingam, Rajyasabha MP and the deputy coordinator of the AIADMK.

Jeevanandam in Tiruvarur

The AIADMK Nagappattinam district presidium chairperson and former minister R Jeevanandam (64) has been fielded in the Tiruvarur Assembly by-poll, being held as the seat was declared vacant after the death of the former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

A BA graduate, he contested successfully as an MLA candidate from Nagappattinam in 2001 and was a minister in the ministry of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Jeevanandam has worked in many capacities in the AIADMK and now holds the post of the Nagappattinam district’s presidium chairperson.