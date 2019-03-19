Lok Sabha polls: TN parties' candidate lists prove dynastic politics here to stay

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: The lists of candidates, announced by major parties in the State for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, have once again proved true the long made criticism that dynastic politics has come to stay in the State; it is a dynastic politics not only at the top level in parties but also at the second-rung level. A perusal of the candidates of five major parties for the upcoming polls shows that at least, 15 are kin of established leaders or legislators.

Why have our parties become dynastic?

When Express posed the question to a bunch of insiders in the parties, they have aired varied reasons. A DMK leader said, “Around 80 per cent of members have, at least, two or three generations of their families in our party. But our high command has given only a fraction of the 20 constituencies to people hailing from families of established leaders.” He said most of the people given election tickets have been party members from 18 years of age and have worked for the party for years together, despite hailing from political families.

Other main reasons cited for the trend were easy recognition among voters and winnability. “There are only a few weeks left for the campaigning. If the candidate is from a well-known political family, the voters easily identify the candidate. The goodwill earned by their family members also helps the candidates get more votes,” said a former DMK district secretary.

A senior AIADMK functionary said most candidates, who hailed from political families, had already been given seats during the times of Jayalalithaa.

“OPS Ravindranath Kumar (son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam) was given the seat for his dedicated service and to maintain the party’s stronghold over Theni district. It’s not just because he is the son of OPS. Similarly, VVR Raj Sathyan (son of MLA Rajan Chellappa) was given a ticket for the work he did in the IT wing of the party,” he said.

When a DMDK functionary was queried whether party leader L K Sudhish got the ticket to contest the LS polls because of his relationship with Vijayakanth, he said, “He had, so far, contested two elections and lost. To respect his perseverance, he was given the ticket again. It is not just dynastic politics.”

The explanations may not be very convincing and often make one wonder whether it is a method of keeping intact power within one’s family.

The best of ‘reasoning’

The best of reasoning was offered by the late DMK leader, M Karunanidhi.

“Ours is a party that has been in existence for several decades. So, people from families are our members for generations after generations. There is no surprise when people follow in the footsteps of their father and grandfathers. The DMK is a party with familial attachment.”

DMK

1. Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, daughter of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi: Thoothukudi

2. Dayanidhi Maran, son of former minister Murasoli Maran: Chennai Central

3. Tamizhachi Thangapandiyan, daughter of former minister Thangapandiyan: Chennai South

4. DM Kathir Anand, son of Duraimurugan, deputy Opposition leader: Vellore

5. Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy, son former minister Arcot N Veerasamy: Chennai North

6. K Gowtham Sigamani, son of former minister K Ponmudi: Kallakuruchi

7. Dhanush M Kumar, son of former AIADMK MLA Dhanushkodi: Tenkasi (reserved)

8. Dr S Senthilkumar, grandson of former MLA DN Vadivel: Dharmapuri

AIADMK

1. J Jayavardhan, son of Fisheries minister D Jayakumar: Chennai South

2. VVR Raj Sathyan, son of MLA Rajan Chellappa: Madurai

3. S Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam: Theni

4. Manoj Pandian, son of former speaker of the Assembly PH Pandian: Tirunelveli

DMDK

1. LK Sudish, brother-in-law of Vijayakanth: Kallakuruchi

AMMK

1. David Annadurai, son of former minister Kalimuthu: Madurai

PMK

1. Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, son of Dr S Ramadoss: Dharmapuri