Home States Tamil Nadu

Glitches in C-Vigil app affect resolution of poll-related complaints

The app allows the public to post live pictures and videos of violations.

Published: 19th March 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A week after the Election Commission of India launched the C-Vigil app, which enables public to flag model code of conduct violations, election officials are still vetting the app for glitches and shortcomings. While end-users are able to file complaints, officials are yet to effectively transfer complaints to the teams on the ground through the app and monitor progress.

The app allows the public to post live pictures and videos of violations. These complaints go to the command centre, where officials are supposed to assign flying squads patrolling the area within a span of five minutes. The flying squads on checking the area for the violation, rectify it and report it to an official not below the rank of a revenue divisional officer. 

This entire process is supposed to be completed within 100 minutes and through the app. However, presently, officials manning the command centre are alerting flying squads about complaints through a phone call and not through the app. “We have alerted the ECI that there is no provision to assign flying squads complaints directly,” said a senior election official, claiming that the current system of alerting complaints via phone won’t be feasible, once campaign begins and complaint traffic increases. 

District election officials are also not able to access resolutions given for complaints by the RDOs. “The ECI said that senior monitoring officers will be able to follow the resolutions given to complaints. But even the District Election Officer’s login isn’t able to monitor the cases using the app,” said a senior election official, explaining how the app’s effectiveness will decrease if there isn’t any central monitoring. 

Technical personnel working to resolve the app’s shortcomings also expressed their inability to provide a quick fix. “The app’s servers are in New Delhi. We can just forward our complaints to them and wait for action,” said one worker. It is learnt that a total of 17 complaints were lodged in the first week. “There were complaints about posters, banners and uncovered statues,” said the official, claiming only five or six complaints were genuine. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C-Vigil app

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp