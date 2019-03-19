Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Palaniswami condole death of Parrikar

By Express News Service

The National Flag flying at half

-staff in the city as a gesture of

paying respects to Goa Chief

Minister Manohar Parrikar who

passed away on Sunday |

D SAMPATH KUMAR

CHENNAI : Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condoled the demise of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“Endowed with impeccable integrity, administrative ability and charismatic personality, he acquitted himself creditably both as the Chief Minister of Goa and as India’s Defence Minister.

His demise is a great loss to the nation,” the Governor said in his message. “It is an irreparable loss for the State of Goa. My deepest condolences to the family members of Parrikar and the BJP.

Let his soul rest in peace,” said the CM in his condolence message, recalling his services to the people and the posts he had held in the State and Central governments.