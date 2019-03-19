Home States Tamil Nadu

Hoax bomb threat to Tamil Nadu CM’s house, man held

A hoax bomb threat call was made to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s house at Greenways Road on Monday morning. 

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose.(Photo | File/Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A hoax bomb threat call was made to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s house at Greenways Road on Monday morning. The police said, at around 5.30 am a call was made to the control room and the person on the other side allegedly told the police that there was a bomb at the CM’s house. Abhiramapuram police made a thorough search of the premises and found the call to be hoax. Meanwhile, the police traced the mobile number to Pallikaranai police limit.

The Pallikaranai police secured the man identified as L Sundar Raj (23), a resident of Engineers Avenue, Madipakkam. The police said Sundar was found to be mentally ill and hence have not arrested him. Yet, he was detained at the police station for enquiry until Monday night.

